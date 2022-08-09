By the time he “puts a ring on it”, it’s easy to assume that both you and your family have gotten to know your fiancé pretty well. So when NHL player, and Sioux Falls native, Walker Duehr, asked Brittany Kaye’s little sister, Brooklyn, to marry him a year ago everyone in her family was thrilled that his family would be joining theirs. When Brittany sat down with Walker Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars, she learned family is the most important thing to him and that he wouldn’t be where he is today without them.

Behind the scenes at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars with Brittany Kaye and Walker Duehr

