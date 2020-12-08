Across the Table with Vaney Hariri

You don’t have to worry about hearing what today’s Across the Table guest has to say. You are about to meet someone who turns the volume up on everything he does. Whether it’s podcasts, social activism, his work with Think 3D or one of his latest ventures, Flyover Country – Vaney Hariri has volumes to say. I recently sat down with him at Wine Time on Main to learn more about everything he does and his role as a leader in the Black community.

Learn more about he Bridging the Gap Fund at www.sfacf.org/leaders.

