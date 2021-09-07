Across the Table with Tyler and Dean Van Heerde

Let’s be honest: It’s not often that a fender bender turns out to be a good thing. I mean, there’s that whole process of getting an estimate on the damage, working with your insurance company; and then finding a place to get your car repaired. Only in the case of Dean Van Heerde, that repair job actually led to a career path. And his “car fever”, well you might say that got passed along in the family DNA. We recently sat down Across the Table with the Dean and Tyler Van Heerde of Pierre’s Body Shop to find out how the road less traveled took them to where they are today.

Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 PM – 10 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. Join them for Happy Hour from four until six Tuesday through Friday. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for off Sale. You’ll find that on their website at winetimeonmain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.