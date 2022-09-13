Today’s Across the Table guest is a familiar face to KELOLAND – and to our show.



Between partnering with area non-profits to ensure their fundraising event success to running several successful businesses in KELOLAND, we sometimes wonder how Tom Slattery has time to do it all.



In today’s Across the Table we showed you yet another of Tom’s passions as we sat down at JJ’s Axes & Ales to learn more about how this space can create the perfect way to spend a night out with friends.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3-thousand west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

If you need a fun activity that you and all your friends will love, book a game night with JJ’s Axes & Ales! Spots fill up fast so make your plans now!

JJ’s Axes and Ales Axeperts will not only teach you how to throw an axe, but also how to play some fun and competitive games as well! Unleash your inner Viking or lumberjack at 3016 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more on their website JJsaxes.com.

