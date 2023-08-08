How many times do you think about some of the hardest parts in your life, and try to use them to make life better for others who may also be experiencing something similar?



Terry Liggins says that his own personal struggles make him uniquely relatable to the at-risk youth he mentors through The Hurdle Life Coach Foundation.

KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Terry at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn more about his life and commitment to helping an at-risk community hurdle whatever life throws at them.

Terry Liggins & Ashley Thompson Across the Table

