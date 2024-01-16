The roar of the crowd, the smell of fresh ice, the Viking jerseys glinting under the lights – it’s finally happening! Augustana University’s long-awaited hockey arena is set to open its doors for the first drop of the puck a week from this Friday.



And after Ashley Thompson sat down Across the Table with Augie President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin and number one Viking Hockey fan, Tom Slattery, she can honestly say these two are very likely to be cheering the loudest when those sticks hit the ice at the new Midco Arena on January 26th.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Sioux Falls’ premier adult beverage retailer with the widest selection of premium wine, spirits and beer in the region.



They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls.

It’s time for indoor fun! Have you checked out JJ’s Axes & Ales lately?



They offer Axe throwing for small and large groups, pool, steel-tipped darts, shuffleboard and plenty of beverage options! Book your next outing or event with JJ’s Axes and Ales! Visit jjsaxes.com for more information!