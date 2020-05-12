Across the Table with Scott Lawrence

Scott Lawrence is the President and CEO of the marketing agency Lawrence and Schiller. We sat down with him for a virtual happy hour at Wine Time on Main to get to know more about him. You’re about to learn what the meaning of the phrase “leader of the band” means to him and how this applies to his life in more ways than one.

In support of the nation’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Wine Time on Main has changed its business hours. They are now open from 4 PM until 8 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. However, they are seating guests to meet the requirements for social distancing. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion.

Wine Time on Main has also posted a complete list of wines available for off Sales on their website at winetimeonmain.com. Just give them a call at 937-9595 if you have any questions.