Across the Table with Sanaa Abourezk

When life gives you lemons, why not turn them into lemonade? Or in this case turn your chickpeas into hummus. Or social distancing into viral dance videos? That’s what the woman we are introducing you to today has done.

While running a restaurant during a pandemic is certainly challenging, Sanaa Abourezk is doing it with the same positivity and ray of light, with which she handles everything. Ashley Thompson recently sat down Across the Table at Wine Time to get to know Sanaa a little better.

In support of the nation’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Wine Time on Main has changed its business hours. They are now open from 4 PM until 8 PM Tuesdays through Sunday. However, they are only allowing up to 8 customers to be seated at a time to maintain social distancing.You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. Wine Time on Main has also posted a complete list of wines available for Off Sales on their website at WineTimeOnMain.com. Just give them a call at 937-9595 if you have any questions.