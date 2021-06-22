Across the Table with Raena Rasmussen

It is another sunny day, but warmer than yesterday as normal temperatures return to the region, with most locations in the 80s.

It will be another pleasant evening. But, areas south and southeast of Sioux Falls (mainly along the Nebraska border and in NW Iowa) could get some isolated thunderstorms with a marginal risk of hail and gusty winds. Things will calm down after that, and overnight skies will be mostly clear, and it won’t be as cool as last night. Lows, with a light southerly breeze, will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.