Growing up in Las Vegas must have seemed like quite the adventure. But once you’re removed from the flashing lights of the Vegas strip, the hustle and bustle slow’s down a bit. Which seemed to suit this week’s Across the Table guest just fine.



Quentin Robertson transitioned from the neon glamour of Las Vegas to the friendly and thriving community of Sioux Falls where he’s worn many hats over the years. A family man, an entrepreneur, and co-owner of Glacial Lakes Distillery where they create high quality, hand-crafted spirits. You can even order Glacial Lakes Vodka while at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars, which is where KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson sat down with Quentin Robertson in this week’s Across the Table.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Sioux Falls’ premier adult beverage retailer with the widest selection of premium wine, spirits and beer in the region.



They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls.



With JJ’s free VIP Reward’s program you’re always guaranteed the best value for your dollar when shopping for your favorite brands.



Visit jjswine.com for more information or just stop in and see why JJ’s is at the top of Sioux Falls local-best-list every year and also ranked in the top-20 of adult-beverage retailers across the country.