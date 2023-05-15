Imagine you are a young mom with two little kids and one on the way, and your husband calls you from Austria to see if you would be willing to pick up the family and move overseas, so that he can pursue his opera career.



It wasn’t long after that that Peter Tuff and his wife sold most of their belongings and moved their family, including a then-two-week-old baby, to Vienna.



KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down Across the Table with Peter at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to hear more about his decade-long career with the Vienna State Opera and how that eventually led his family to South Dakota, where music continues to play a central role in his life.

Peter Tuff and Ashley Thompson at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars

At JJ's they like to say they provide "an enhanced adult beverage experience"



