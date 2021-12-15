Across the Table with Paul Hollister

Did you know that Mattress Firm was founded by three South Dakotans? Two from Mitchell and one from Sioux Falls. Today’s Across the Table guest didn’t go to college thinking he would be jumping into a high role with that family business straight out of college. Paul Hollister is the co-owner and managing partner of Mattress Firm in Sioux Falls. And although he had no idea this career would bring him to South Dakota he says it’s bitter sweet. Find out why as we sit down with Paul at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn more about his roots and why he loves being a part of this community.

