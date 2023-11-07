Live theatre has been a part of American culture since the early 18th century. It allows audiences to escape from their daily lives and be transported into another world.



But keeping the magic of theatre alive in communities can be a struggle for any community theatre. which is why it’s important to have a passionate Managing Artistic Director at the helm, much like the Premiere Playhouse does with Oliver Mayes. KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson recently found out what brought Oliver to the Midwest, and why he plans to stay…in this week’s Across the Table.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Sioux Falls’ premier adult beverage retailer with the widest selection of premium wine, spirits and beer in the region.



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls.



Do you have an upcoming holiday party? Did you know that JJ’s has the best team of professional event planners and adult beverage servers in the business?



Contact the team at JJ’s today for more information on how to make your holiday event an exceptional experience! Email events@jjswine.com for more information.