Across the Table with Nate Welch

Across The Table
Posted: / Updated:

Quick! Where’s your favorite place to be? Maybe it’s a white sand beach in the Bahamas? Or a tree-covered hiking path in the Black Hills. Even having to pick just one place is a challenge for many of us.

Which is why when KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson asked today’s Across the Table guest where his favorite place is, he couldn’t name just one. And because Nate Welch is the President & CEO of the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company, you would expect that Vermillion would make the list, but a couple of his favorites might surprise you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 