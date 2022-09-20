The things that we are passionate about and what we decide to spend our time on are often influenced by how we grew up.



Today’s Across the Table guest says her experience in and out of homelessness has shaped her own work in Diversity, equity and inclusion.



Natasha Smith is a Mexican American whose first home in South Dakota was Children’s Inn. She recently sat down with Ashley Thompson at JJ’s Axes and Ales to tell her how her lens on the world inspires her to try to make the world a better place for everyone.

Behind the scenes with Natasha Smith and Ashley Thompson

