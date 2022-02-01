Across the Table with Nancy and Bruce Halverson

Google “secrets to a happy marriage” and you’ll be served up more than three and a half million responses. Yet, one thing that is common to all of them is the importance of a good partnership and all that it entails.



Well, we think we have found a living example of two people who know the secret to a happy marriage without an Internet search to guide them.



Ashley Thompson sat down Across the Table recently with Bruce and Nancy Halverson at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. Amongst many impressive roles, he’s served as President of Augustana University and she’s at the helm of Levitt at the Falls – and the secret to their success is taking on any task needed to support each other, whether that’s as a front door greeter or head parking lot attendant.

Behind the scenes with Nancy and Bruce Halverson at JJ’s Wine Spirits and Cigars

Bruce and Nancy Halverson perform in the Fabulous Jadesmen

Nancy and Bruce Halverson at Bruce’s inauguration as President of then Augustana College

