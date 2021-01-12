Across the Table with Mitchell Olson

Standing an inspiring seven feet tall, today’s Across the Table Guest is known for being the tallest “Survivor” contestant on CBS’s popular reality series. And it was at this time 20 years ago that Mitchell was headed off into the Australian Outback to compete in the second season of Survivor. And while concerns over the coronavirus have stalled the production of Survivor’s 41st season, We’re about to take you all the way back to the beginning with some of the never-before-heard details of Mitchell Olson’s experience in today’s Across the Table.

