The statistics on family-owned-and-operated businesses show that although as many as 1/3 of family businesses transition to second-generation leadership, in the last five years, that number has dropped to only 19%.

And for awhile you could count today’s Across the Table guest among the generation that did not want to follow their parent’s footsteps into the family business.

But as KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson discovered when she recently sat down Across the Table from Mindy Kroll with Time Management Systems, that reluctance didn’t last long and she now wonders why she waited so long to take that first step.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

Be sure and stop by JJ’s on Tuesdays this summer when JJ’s is rolling out, “Cocktails and Cars.”



That’s right, JJ’s is inviting ANYONE with a classic, custom or otherwise bad-ass truck, car or motorcycle that you want to show off!



They will be showcasing these vehicles EVERY Tuesday through the Summer from 6pm to 8pm in the North parking lot of JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



This is your chance to walk around and checkout some cool cars, have a cocktail and listen to live music from 6 PM to 8 PM.