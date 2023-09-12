Creativity is one of both KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson’s top strengths, but let’s just say when it comes to planning, they like to live in a little chaos.



This place of organized, or at least semi-organized chaos is definitely the environment they both thrive in. It’s also why you will never find them in the role of City Planner, where the plans you lay affect generations to come.



I recently sat down with former City Planner, Mike Cooper, at JJ’s Wine Spirits and Cigars, to learn more about how he’s seen our community thrive as it grows, and how he has now taken his skills to the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum.

