It takes a special kind of person to work for a non-profit: The hours are long and the figure on the paycheck, usually isn’t. Still the rewards can easily outweigh the sacrifices, as I found out recently when I sat down with Michelle Trent at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. Yet, that wasn’t the only surprising fact I discovered about The Compass Center’s Executive Director in this week’s Across the Table. Here’s a hint: Porky Pig is her biggest fan.

Behind the scenes at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars with Michelle Trent & Brittany Kaye

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is pleased to be hosting it’s second annual “Wagon Wheel: A Celebration of Whiskey and Wine.” The event, featuring a concert by country music’s Jon Pardi, is being held at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Friday July 8th. You can purchase tickets for JJ’s Wine and Whiskey Experience online at etix.com.

