Across the Table with Michelle Lavalle

Some people know exactly what they want to do with their careers their entire lives. And some people rise to the occasion of any job that needs doing. Michelle Lavalle is one of those people. From cattle ranching, to leadership roles at USD, Avera and Raven, followed by a bid for Lieutenant Governor and her current role as the first female CEO of Children’s Home Society. Michelle has accomplished a lot. She recently sat down with us Across the Table to tell us more about her life and how she uses all of that experience to mentor the next generation of leaders.

