Across the Table with Michael Haskett

Some of the best things about our community is the food and the wine! And we definitely have a variety of wonderful establishments to enjoy KELOLAND. One of them we get to enjoy each week when we visit Wine Time on Main, and another one is just down the street from us here at KELO, MB Haskett.

Ashley Thompson sat down Across the Table, and across the computer screen, with Mike Haskett to learn more about what drives Mike, during both the good times, and the not-so-good times.



In support of the nation’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Wine Time on Main has changed its business hours. They are now open from 4 PM until eight PM Tuesdays – Sunday. However, they are only allowing up to 8 customers to be seated at a time to maintain social distancing.You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion.

Wine Time on Main has also posted a complete list of wines available for Off Sales on their website at winetimeonmain.com. Just give them a call at 937-9555 if you have any questions.