Let’s be honest, most of us don’t like talking about funerals, much less planning one. Yet, it’s a fact of life that at one time or another that’s exactly where we’re going to find ourselves. I recently sat down at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars with a man who helps guide people through that process every day. And as you are about to hear in today’s Across the Table, Matt Pepper is carrying on a family legacy of helping families say good-bye for more than 40 years. And, somehow, making that planning a funeral part of life a little easier for families.

Behind the scenes at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars with Matt Pepper and Brittany Kaye

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink, and the great people, you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

