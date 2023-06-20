Let’s be honest: In life, there are the people who are the brains in business: You know, the people who are the thinkers and have grand ideas but aren’t really sure what to do next to make that idea succeed.

And then there are the doers – the worker bees if you will – who are happy to help other people’s ideas flourish.

That’s exactly what today’s Across the Table guest is all about. He’s even founded a business bearing his name that promises it’s clients the opportunity to work with “people who would prefer to get their hands dirty in the trenches instead of sitting in a boardroom.”

KELOLAND Living’s Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Matt Jensen of Matt Jensen Marketing at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn more.

Behind the scenes with Matt Jensen & Brittany Kaye

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

JJ’s Bar is now open for lunch at 11:30 AM every Tuesday – Saturday with great food and drinks.

Then when you are ready for an afternoon adult beverage, check out JJ’s all new Happy Hour from 3-5 PM every Monday – Friday and open until 3:00 PM on Saturday & Sunday!

