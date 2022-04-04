None of us knows where the road of life will lead us. It could have you moving to a new state, or even a new country.



And sometimes, life throws you a detour along the path, one you never imagined could happen to you.

Marcella Prokop and Ashley Thompson at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

Yet, when it strikes, as it did in the life of today’s Across the Table guest, you might have to re-envision what your life is going to look like. When I sat down with Marcella Prokop at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars recently, I found out how her passion for diversity, equity and inclusion was impacted by something we can’t even see.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, but checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is pleased to be hosting “Cocktails for A Cause” for the second year in a row. On Saturday, April 30th, at JJ’s Event Room, they will be guiding you through three craft cocktails. The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for Breathe Bravely and Cystic Fibrosis. Tickets are available online at JJsWine.com.

Behind the scenes of Ashley Thompson’s interview with Marcella Prokop

