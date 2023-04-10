There’s usually one true principal in the world of photography, film, and television and that is that the people behind the lens prefer to stay behind the lens. So, it’s not often that we are successful at convincing the people responsible for putting KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye in front of the lens to join them in front of it. Only this week, Brittany managed to do just that with KELOLAND Living’s new Photographer and Editor, Logan Kurtenbach. He sat down with her for this week’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. And while it was his first venture out in front of the camera as a part of the team, we certainly hope it won’t be his last.
At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.
If you are looking for something fun to do, whether it’s with a group of friends, or maybe want to do something special for your employees and coworkers, JJ’s has Experience Packages for any occasion! Whether you’re looking to set up a private wine Tasting, Bourbon Tasting, Food tasting or more. JJ’s has plenty of options for you visit jjswine.com and check out their Experience Packages page to see what they have to offer. Or just call Tom at JJ’s at 605-357-9597!
