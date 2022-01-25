Across the table with Lindsay Harris

Every now and then, an event happens in our lives that completely redirects what we thought was our life’s path. That was certainly true for today’s Across the Table Guest.



Lindsay Harris knew she wanted to be a lawyer for as long as she can remember. Yet, a life-changing event occurred when she was a senior in high school that prompted her to change the kind of attorney she to become. She shared the story with Ashley Thompson recently at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience.” We think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.



And, desserts are back from The Boozy Bakery! Check out The Boozy Bakery™ and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars online to see what is available for take-out, or to have right in JJ’s Bar! If you are interested in ordering food from The Boozy Bakery Kitchen for carryout or curbside delivery, please visit The Boozy Bakery at JJsWine.com and click on the Boozy Bakery Tab, then “To Go” to order online.

Behind the scenes with Lindsay Harris at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

Cheers to Lindsay Harris at our Across the Table shoot

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!