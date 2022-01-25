Across the table with Lindsay Harris

Across The Table

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every now and then, an event happens in our lives that completely redirects what we thought was our life’s path. That was certainly true for today’s Across the Table Guest.

Lindsay Harris knew she wanted to be a lawyer for as long as she can remember. Yet, a life-changing event occurred when she was a senior in high school that prompted her to change the kind of attorney she to become. She shared the story with Ashley Thompson recently at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience.” We think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.


And, desserts are back from The Boozy Bakery! Check out The Boozy Bakery™ and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars online to see what is available for take-out, or to have right in JJ’s Bar! If you are interested in ordering food from The Boozy Bakery Kitchen for carryout or curbside delivery, please visit The Boozy Bakery at JJsWine.com and click on the Boozy Bakery Tab, then “To Go” to order online.

Behind the scenes at our Across the Table shoot with Lindsay Harris
Behind the scenes with Lindsay Harris at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars
Getting to know Lindsay Harris of Harris Law and Co
Cheers to Lindsay Harris at our Across the Table shoot

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!

Across the Table with Jon Thum (keloland.com)

Across the Table with Dr. Charles Chima (keloland.com)

Across the Table with April Meyerink

Across the Table with Tom Slattery

Across the Table with Brad Palmer

Across the Table with Sue Aguilar

Across the Table with Darrin Smith

Across the Table with Sheila Hazard

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 