When you’re watching the show and see all of the fun segments Brittany and I get to do that aren’t filmed in the studio, have you ever wondered who films and edits those together? The videographer and talented person behind-the-scenes making those segments come to life is Laurel Ketelhut. We couldn’t think of a better way to introduce you to the face behind the camera than by sitting down Across the Table with Laurel at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn more about her role with KELOLAND Living and what she likes to do when we aren’t putting her to work.
At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.
If you need a fun activity that you and all your friends will love! Book a game night with JJ’sAxes & Ales! Spots fill up fast so make your plans now! JJ’s Axes and Ales Axeperts will not only teach you how to throw an axe, but also how to play some fun and competitive games as well! Unleash your inner Viking or Lumberjack at 3016 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more on their website jjsaxes.com.
Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!
Across The Table with Jeff Carlson and Tom Junck
Across The Table with Alan Spektor
Across The Table with Nick Magera
Across The Table with Paul Hollister
Across The Table with Dave Mickelson
Across The Table with Keith Loy
Across The Table with Jeff Jorgensen
Across The Table with Joey Rotert
Across The Table with Doug Johnson
Across The Table with Austin Vanderzee
Across The Table with Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger
Across The Table with Shawn & Michelle Poe
Across The Table with Alan Turner
Across The Table with Michelle Trent
Across The Table with Matt Pepper
Across The Table with Ryan Oaks
Across The Table with Walker Duehr
Across The Table with Carla White
Across The Table with Doug & Vicki Olson
Across The Table with Derek Domangue
Across The Table with Matt Grimlie & Peter Siegling
Across The Table with Jon Brown