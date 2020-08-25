Across the Table with Larry Ness

When most of us hear about a business that is expected to fail by the end of the year, our first inclination isn’t to become president of that company. Yet, that’s just what Larry Ness did with First Dakota National Bank back in 1983. Only, he didn’t stop there, before long, he bought the bank himself and turned it into a very successful business. Ashley recently sat down with Larry Ness Across the Table at Wine Time on Main to learn more about inspires him to take on any challenge life throws his way.

