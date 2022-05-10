One day you are speeding your way through life’s journey and suddenly you are given the option to detour. Do you take the chance to flip the script and envision yourself in a new place, in a new industry and a new calling? Today’s Across the Table guest certainly did. And as we found out when we sat down with Kristen Hoefert-Redlinger at JJ’s Wine, Spirit & Cigars, she has been taking detours all her life and this time she’s taking us along for a fun ride.

Since we first sat down Across the Table from Kristin, she has been selected as the Winner in Embe’s annual Tribute to Women Awards in the Business Achievement Category. Our congratulations go out to her.

Behind the scenes with Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger and Brittany Kaye at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

We would also like to thank our Across the Table sponsor: JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience.” You’ll find great food and drinks and great people every time you experience JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

The Boozy Bakery is once tempting tastebuds with it’s many dessert creations. They’ve got brownies, bars, cookies cheesecake, cupcakes, tarts and even trifles! And that’s only some of the goodies you will find inside JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. They even do custom creations, but you need to place your order at least a week in advance. You can find them online at jjswine.com or inside JJs Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

