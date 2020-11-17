Across The Table with Kim Haiar

For today’s Across The Table segment we sat down with Kim Haiar, the Director of Development & Public Relations for Lifescape. She has been working in the non-profit sector for more than 14 years and what began as a simple desire to make a difference has blossomed into a life she loves. Yet, that is exactly how today’s Across the Table Guest feels about her job. Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. Join them for Happy Hour from four until six Tuesday through Friday. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for off Sales. You’ll find that on their website at winetimeonmain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.
