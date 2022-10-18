What you see here every day on KELOLAND Living doesn’t really represent all that it takes to bring the show to your television or computer screens every day.

Ashley and Brittan are good, but they are not magicians. That’s why there are more people behind-the-scenes than there actually are on-screen.



And we think it’s fair to say that some of the most important people to the show can be found in the Director’s Booth every day. Which is why today’s Across the Table is focusing on the guy who makes sure we’re in focus and looking at the right camera when it’s our turn to talk. Today we’re talking with our director, Khalis Hesvik at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Behind the scenes with KELOLAND Living director, Khalil Hesvik and Ashley Thompson

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.



If you need a fun activity that you and all your friends will *love! Book a game night with JJ’sAxes & Ales! Spots fill up fast so make your plans now! JJ’s Axes and Ales Axeperts will not only teach you how to throw an axe, but also how to play some fun and competitive games as well! Unleash your inner Viking or lumberjack at 3016 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more on their website JJsaxes.com.

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!

Across the Table with Natasha Smith

Across the Table with Ivy Oland

Across the Table with Nancy and Bruce Halverson

Across the Table with Marcella Prokop

Across the Table with Mark Blackburn