KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Across The Table with Kerri DeGraff

Across The Table
Posted: / Updated:

Here in KELOLAND we are surrounded by generosity, philanthropy and hardworking non-profits. Nobody knows that better than Kerri DeGraff, who has spent her career raising money for organizations such as Sioux Empire United Way, Feeding South Dakota and The Washington Pavilion. Ashley Thompson recently had the chance to sit down with Kerri Across the Table to learn what inspires her positive outlook on life and how she brings it all full circle with her own family.

Every week Josiah’s tempts your tastebuds with a special treat, whether it’s their homemade pies and cheesecakes or a handcrafted sandwich featuring garden veggies, or a cup of soup. Josiah’s delicious breakfasts are also a great way to start your day. Be sure and check out Josiah’s this week, tell them KELOLAND Living sent you for a special treat!

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. 

Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery

101 West 12th Street

(605) 759-8255

Facebook: @Josiah’sCoffee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Contests

Price Is Right Live
Win Price Is Right Tickets!
Vegas Classified
Vegas Classified Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Trip
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter the Vegas Experience Contest!
Win A Vegas Experience!
Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests