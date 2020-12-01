Across the Table with Karen Schreier

Getting to know interesting people from across our community over a glass of wine at Wine Time on Main is one of the highlights of our week. Only the person we’re introducing you to today is someone Ashley Thompson was almost too much in awe of to actually interview.

The Honorable Karen Schreier was the first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the State of South Dakota. She then went on to be the first woman from the State of South Dakota to be appointed a U.S. Federal Judge. She is still the only woman from our state to ever hold these positions.



Ashley recently sat down Across the Table from Karen to learn more about her life , including learning more about two of the most influential women in her life, Janet Reno and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And she brought the jabot that Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave her to our talk!

