It probably doesn’t come as any surprise to hear that 99% of businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, People of Color, refugees and immigrants are small businesses.



And the 8.2 million minority-owned small business owners are much less likely to get started with the same professional development and support given to white small business owners.

Today’s Across the Table guest is working to change that through a non-profit organization known as “The Hub.” KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with one of its founders, Julian Beaudion, at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Julian Beaudion and Ashley Thompson

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

Be sure and stop by JJ’s on Tuesdays this summer when JJ’s is rolling out, “Cocktails and Cars.”



They will be showcasing these vehicles EVERY Tuesday through the Summer from 6pm to 8pm in the North parking lot of JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. This is your chance to walk around and checkout some cool cars, have a cocktail and listen to live music from 6 PM to 8 PM.