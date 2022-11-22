Today’s Across the Table segment involves the back-story that began three years ago as one man whose second interview for the job involved sitting down with 15 leaders in the Sioux Falls community. And that’s only the beginning of the numbers that added up for Jeff Griffin to become the President and CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.



Brittany Kaye recently sat down with the man who now represents 1900 business in the area for one great visit at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.



And don’t forget dessert from The Boozy Bakery! Check out The Boozy Bakery™ and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars online to see what’s special and available for take-out, or to have right in JJ’s Bar!