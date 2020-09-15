Across The Table with Jeff Gould

We’re sitting down Across the Table at Wine Time on Main with a familiar face today that you’ll probably recognize from around the community and from right here on the show. Jeff Gould, the man behind “I like That Story” has filled in as our co-host many times.
Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 PM – 10 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for off Sales. You’ll find that on their website at winetimeonmain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.