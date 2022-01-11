Across The Table with Jeff Carlson & Tom Junck

How many people do you still know from grade school? If you answered one or more have those friendships grew into something even bigger? Like a business partnership for example? Well, that’s true for our two Across The Table guests today. Jeff Carlson and Tom Junck go way back–to grade school. The story of how they turned a grade school friendship into a successful business partnership is something I let them explain when we sat down with both of them recently as JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

Need a fun activity that you and all your friends will love! Book a game night with JJ’s Axes & Ales! Spots fill up fast so make your plans now! JJ’s Axes and Ales Axeperts will not only teach you how to throw an axe, but also how to play some fun and competitive games as well! Come unleash your inner viking or lumberjack at 3016 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more on their website jjsaxes.com.