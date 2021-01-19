Across the Table with Jay Titus

With an intense passion for giving back, today’s Across The Table guest knew he wanted a career that would allow him to make a difference. Only Jay Titus had no idea that that would lead him to becoming the Fire Division Chief of Operations for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Brittany recently sat down Across the Table with Jay at Wine Time on Main to get to know more about him and, I think it’s safe to say, that you will be surprised by everything he has overcome and accomplished so far in his life.

Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 PM until 10 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion.

Join them for Happy Hour from four until six Tuesday through Friday. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for Off Sales. You’ll find that on their website at WineTimeOnMain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.