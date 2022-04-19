As kids, we all start to think about what our lives will be like when we’re grown up. It’s not long before we’ve got an answer ready whenever we’re asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”



And sometimes, the road of life steers us in a different direction, as it did for today’s Across the Table guest.

Key Largo Martini at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars



Janean Michalov always thought she wanted to be a nurse. That is, until a part-time job at the Furniture Mission led her to a full-time calling in service to others. Ashley Thompson sat down with her recently at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to learn more.

Janean Michalov and Ashley Thompson at their Across the Table interview

At JJ's they like to say they provide "an enhanced adult beverage experience"



They're located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls.



Behind the scenes with Janean Michalov and Ashley Thompson

