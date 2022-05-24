There are a lot of advantages to growing up in Sioux Falls, you get more opportunities to try new things and you get to know your neighbors.



Yet, when your mom and dad take on opportunities to be leaders in the community, that might mean less time doing what you want to do as a kid and more time being the last one at an event with your parents.

Behind the scenes: Ivy Oland and Ashley Thompson at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars

And as today’s Across the Table guest explained when we sat down with her at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars, that is often something you don’t appreciate enough as a kid. Thankfully, Ivy Oland has become a community leader in her own right. These days, she’s busy raising a family and working with the arts community, though every now and then you just might catch her finding time for some shenanigans – sometimes even with her parents.

| Meet Ivy Oland’s mom Across the Table with Charisse Oland >

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

| Ivy Oland explains NFTs and how the blockchain opens doors for artists >



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, but checking out their website at JJsWine.com.





Be sure and mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 7th, because that’s when JJ’s is rolling out a new event, “Cocktails and Cars.”



JJ’s is inviting ANYONE with a classic, custom or otherwise badass truck, car or motorcycle that you want to show off!



They will be showcasing these vehicles EVERY Tuesday through the Summer, starting June 7th, from 6pm to 8pm in the North parking lot of JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



This is your chance to walk around and checkout some cool cars, have a cocktail and listen to live music from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!

Across the Table with Erin Wiswall

Across the Table with Andrea Carstensen

Across the Table with Janean Michalov

Across the Table with John Meyer

Across the Table with Marcella Prokop

Across the Table with Mark Blackburn

Across the Table with Seth Pearman

Across the Table with Beth Ormseth

Across the Table with Becka Burger

Across the Table with Nancy and Bruce Halverson

Across the table with Lindsay Harris

Across the Table with Jon Thum

Across the Table with Dr. Charles Chima

Across the Table with April Meyerink

Across the Table with Tom Slattery

Across the Table with Brad Palmer

Across the Table with Sue Aguilar

Across the Table with Darrin Smith

Across the Table with Sheila Hazard