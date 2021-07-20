Across the Table with Gabe Dannenbring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)--You may have noticed a haziness in the skies across KELOLAND. This is a cause of wildfires in Canada and the western portion of the United States.

The fires put smoke and ash into the atmosphere, but it is trapped in the upper atmosphere and the winds in the middle part of the atmosphere are bringing that haze over KELOLAND, said Jay Trobec, KELOLAND Chief Meteorologist.