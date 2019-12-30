1  of  40
Across the Table with Erin Bosch

Across The Table
Erin Bosch often says she has “no business” being in most of the businesses she has been part of, yet it is precisely that risk taking mentality that has lead her to meet and connect with the women from across KELOLAND that now help her as she serves our community as the Director of Women’s Programming at EmBe. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Erin Across the Table to learn more about the empowered woman behind empowering so many others.

