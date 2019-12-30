Across the Table with Erin Bosch

Erin Bosch often says she has “no business” being in most of the businesses she has been part of, yet it is precisely that risk taking mentality that has lead her to meet and connect with the women from across KELOLAND that now help her as she serves our community as the Director of Women’s Programming at EmBe. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Erin Across the Table to learn more about the empowered woman behind empowering so many others.

Every week Josiah’s tempts your tastebuds with a special treat, whether it’s their homemade pies and cheesecakes or a handcrafted sandwich featuring garden veggies, or a cup of soup. Josiah’s delicious breakfasts are also a great way to start your day. Be sure and check out Josiah’s this week, tell them KELOLAND Living sent you for a special treat!

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery

101 West 12th Street

(605) 759-8255

Facebook: @Josiah’sCoffee