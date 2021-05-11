Across the Table with Eric Sivertsen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- When Justin Kubesh showed up to play football at South Dakota State University in 2003, he found a pair of used football cleats in his locker along with some used shoulder pads that had rips in the collar.

“It was definitely more bare bones then,” said Kubesh, who after redshirting in 2003 played linebacker from 2004-2007. “In that transition period, we went without.”