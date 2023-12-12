When Doug Sager and Abe Castro first got together, moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and opening a Mexican restaurant wasn’t quite on their radar.



Fast forward to the challenging times of a pandemic, and their plans changed. And that is how Flying Santo Taco Bar was born.



We recently sat down with Doug and Abe at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn more about their journey to the Midwest and what sets their restaurant apart in this week’s Across the Table.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Sioux Falls’ premier adult beverage retailer with the widest selection of premium wine, spirits and beer in the region.



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls.



Do you have an upcoming holiday party? Did you know that JJ’s has the best team of professional event planners and adult beverage servers in the business?



Contact the team at JJ’s today for more information on how to make your holiday event an exceptional experience! Email events@jjswine.com for more information.