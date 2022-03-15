Okay, so it isn’t quite racing season just yet–but maybe if we talk about it, Mother Nature will hear and start heating things up for us?



In the meantime, we get the next best this as Brittany Kaye sits down with Doug Johnson, the general manager at Huset’s Speedway to find out when we can expect to hear the revving of engines and the flap of that checkered flag. It’s today’s Across the Table.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide an enhanced adult beverage experience and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food, drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

Need a place to throw a party? JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars can host small to medium size events, right on their grounds. They also have a private event room which can fit as many as 72 people seated. They can provide tables, chairs and linen, as well as a variety of beverage service packages. All of JJ’s event venues offer great flexibility on your food and beverage choices. If you’ve got an event planned for this summer, check out the options on JJ’s website.