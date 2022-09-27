You see Brittany and Ashley on the show every day but there’s an entire team behind-the-scenes that contribute to making this show successful every day. And without them we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. What better way to introduce you to them than by sitting down Across the Table? Brittany Kaye recently sat down at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars with our KELOLAND Living Audio Engineer and Technical Director, Derek Domangue, to not only learn about the different roles he takes on here at KELO-TV, but also to hear about his unique hobbies and the things he likes to do when we’re not keeping him busy at the station.

Derek Domangue behind-the-scenes at KELO-TV

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

And don’t forget dessert from The Boozy Bakery! Check out The Boozy Bakery™ and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars online to see what is available for take-out, or to have right in JJ’s Bar! If you are interested in ordering food from The Boozy Bakery Kitchen for carryout or curbside delivery, please visit The Boozy Bakery at jjswine.com and click on the Boozy Bakery Tab.

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!

Across The Table with Jeff Carlson and Tom Junck

Across The Table with Alan Spektor

Across The Table with Nick Magera

Across The Table with Paul Hollister

Across The Table with Dave Mickelson

Across The Table with Keith Loy

Across The Table with Jeff Jorgensen

Across The Table with Joey Rotert

Across The Table with Doug Johnson

Across The Table with Austin Vanderzee

Across The Table with Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger

Across The Table with Shawn & Michelle Poe

Across The Table with Alan Turner

Across The Table with Michelle Trent

Across The Table with Matt Pepper

Across The Table with Ryan Oaks

Across The Table with Walker Duehr

Across The Table with Carla White

Across The Table with Doug & Vicki Olson