As the first woman of color to be elected to the Sioux Falls School Board, today’s Across the Table Guest is taking a lot of responsibility on her shoulders as she begins the new school year.



But as I recently found out when KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson sat down with Dawn Marie Johnson, at JJ’s Wine Spirits and Cigars, for her representing something other students can see in themselves is an honor.



In fact, she says one of the best parts of her role serving on the School Board is proudly showing her Native Culture to students.

