CEO and owner of Austad’s Golf, Dave Austad knew that he wanted to take over his father’s business at a young age. Loving the game of golf for many reasons and being a part of the company growing up, it was the perfect opportunity for him. We sat down at Wine Time On Main to get to know more about Dave and his why he loves being part of the Sioux Falls community.
Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 PM until 9 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for Off Sales. You’ll find that on their website at winetimeonmain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.
Across The Table with Dave Austad
CEO and owner of Austad’s Golf, Dave Austad knew that he wanted to take over his father’s business at a young age. Loving the game of golf for many reasons and being a part of the company growing up, it was the perfect opportunity for him. We sat down at Wine Time On Main to get to know more about Dave and his why he loves being part of the Sioux Falls community.