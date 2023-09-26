Today’s Across the Table guest never really outgrew her, “I want to be a star” phase.

And that’s a good thing because, even at a young age, Danica Michaels could sing and by the time she went to college, she was well traveled on her musical journey.

It’s a journey that’s taken Danica all over the country and back home again to KELOLAND. You’ll hear more about that in this week’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Sioux Falls’ premier adult beverage retailer with the widest selection of premium wine, spirits and beer in the region. They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls.



With JJ’s free VIP Rewards program you’re always guaranteed the best value for your dollar when shopping for your favorite brands.



Visit jjswine.com for more information or just stop in and see why JJ’s is at the top of Sioux Falls local-best-list every year and also ranked in the top-20 of adult-beverage retailers across the country.